HBO recalls MoviePass debacle

Looking for another tale of corporate greed? Of too much too soon and mindless bling turned to worthless compost? Look no further than the new documentary “MoviePass: MovieCrash” (8 p.m., HBO).

The rise of digital culture has created many brilliant apps and platforms brokering new and undreamed-of opportunities. Need a house for a weekend getaway? Consult AirBNB. Want to hire a car? Need to find a parking space in a crowded urban center? There are apps for that.

In many cases, these brokerage apps took a cut, but provided a hitherto untapped bonanza of customers. That was the logic of MoviePass, a service that offered customers a Netflix-like subscription to actual movie theater seats. For about 10 bucks, customers had an endless supply of options. Some might take advantage of the whole enchilada, similar to Homer Simpson at an all-you-can-eat buffet. But more were likely to go to a few movies per month. And the service was designed to fill theaters at a time when the movie-going habit was in decline.

“MoviePass” interviews the founders of the company that soon became the fastest-growing subscription service since Spotify. Wall Street loved the idea, and soon the founders and operators of MoviePass were shoved aside by bigshots who saw it as a cash cow ripe for exploitation.

In true Hollywood fashion, lavish parties became the norm. The corporate operators essentially created a cash bonfire, blowing through $250 million while ignoring the nuts and bolts of an operation with little margin for error. “We didn’t have extension cords in our offices,” says one employee as she watched the unchecked spending at festivals including Cannes, Coachella and Sundance. Bad customer service resulted in toxic word of mouth, and the company cratered within a two-year span.

“MoviePass” talks to both the creators and destroyers, the dreamers and the exploiters behind a wild tale of corporate overreach and brazen fraud. A must for those who enjoyed the many documentaries about the rise and fall of WeWork, Theranos and everyone’s favorite dumpster fire, the Fyre Festival.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Coverage of the 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee Semi-Finals (7 p.m., Bounce). The finals air tomorrow.

• After a delicate fertility procedure, a nervous mother gets a funny feeling in the 2024 shocker “My Child Has My Doctor’s Face” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• The sons of a tycoon (Humphrey Bogart and William Holden) become rivals for the affections of their chauffeur’s daughter (Audrey Hepburn) in the 1954 romance “Sabrina” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

• Inmates at California’s San Quentin prison, some serving life sentences, prepare to run a marathon in the 2023 sports documentary “26.2 to Life” (7 p.m., ESPN2).

• A massive highway crash floods the wards on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• An emergency forces the firehouse to share quarters with another company on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A crisis prevention team faces unprecedented events on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A new excavation in the wealthy quarter yields evidence of a bakery, a laundry and a rich family’s villa on “Pompeii: The New Dig” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

After a plane crash, a FedEx engineer (Tom Hanks) becomes stranded for four years on a desert island, accompanied by a volleyball named Wilson and memories of his girlfriend (Helen Hunt) in the 2000 epic “Cast Away” (6:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14). An inspiration of sorts for ABC’s fantasy drama “Lost.”

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On four episodes of “The Conners” (ABC, r, TV-PG): Jackie receives unsolicited advice (7 p.m.); Becky’s awkward introduction (7:30 p.m.); Bev has a moment (8 p.m.); Mark matriculates and adjusts (8:30 p.m.) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Blumhouse is in the house on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

John Leguizamo and Laura Coates appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Robert De Niro, Chelsea Handler, Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Jennifer Connelly, Indigo Girls and Jay Weinberg visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).