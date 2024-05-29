Community Calendar: May 29 to June 4

<strong>May 29</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Library Open House</strong>

From 2-7 p.m. at Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, sign up for summer program and win a bid for library projects. Looking for mentors and professionals in construction to complete a few tasks.

<strong>June 1</strong>

<strong>Summer Yoga in the Park</strong>

At 8:30 a.m. at Cavalier De Lasalle Park, 921 Percy Drive, Bourbonnais, the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga will host yoga in the park. All levels are welcome. Ages 15 and older. Parents must complete a waiver for those younger than 18 and accompany children younger than 16. Bring a mat, towel and water and arrive 10 to 15 minutes early. A waiver must be completed before arriving.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3yuxrtjy" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3yuxrtjy</a></strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

At 9 a.m. in Cobb Park, 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host a summer yoga session with The Om Well Collective. The 45-minute, gentle-practice yoga for beginners costs $10. Bring mat and water. Walk-ins welcome.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/797jbta8" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/797jbta8</a></strong>

<strong>Creating an Inclusive Community</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, is an opportunity to hear from parents, leaders and professionals about how to create an inclusive community for local LGBTQ+ youth. The day will feature panels, Q&As and workshops.

<strong>Glazin’ the Trail Family Fun Run/Walk</strong>

At 9 a.m. at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will host the second annual Glazin’ the Trail Family Fun Run/Walk. This doughnut-themed, family-friendly event will benefit the programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet in Kankakee County.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3WRxeWh" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WRxeWh</a></strong>

<strong>Ride 4 Life Cancer Run</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon is the registration time for Ride 4 Life Cancer Run, a motorcycle ride benefitting the American Cancer Society. At 11:30 a.m. is the shotgun start of the run, which starts at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, address. The registration cost is $20. There will be T-shirts for sale and a live auction.

Also available will be 50/50 raffles, door prizes, food with ticket and the chance at a $1,000 grand-prize drawing. To purchase tickets, call 815-370-8144. Music will be presented by NFP Rock Productions. Nichols Crane will be donating a crane to raise a large flag. Janine Rojo, of Peotone, will be singing the national anthem.

This is the 23rd year the team from Kankakee County is hosting a motorcycle run to benefit the American Cancer Society. In that time, the team has raised about $1 million.

<strong>Gott Strong Superhero Bar Crawl</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Splitting Targets will present a superhero-themed bar crawl to benefit the Gott family, whose 4-year-old daughter, Eloise, is receiving treatment for leukemia. Participating locations include Splitting Targets, Good Vibrations, Smitty’s, Marie’s, On the Rox, Station Street Tap, City Tavern, Traxx and No Dogs. DJ Swoope will provide music, there will be a food truck, raffles, prizes and more. The cost is $20.

<strong>Heroes, Hogs, & Hot Rods</strong>

This event has been moved to Sunday, June 2 due to forecasted rain. Please see below.

Plant Swap

From 3-10 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, bring in a plant to swap with someone else. Knack will raffle off a plant for participants.

Cruis’n the Square

From 6-9 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, there will be a cruise night with the theme Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods. Live music will be performed by The Strips.

Kankakee Musical Extravaganza

From 6-10 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, there will be a musical event benefitting The May Avenue Foundation. Performing will be Misti Kohl, Beka Cerro, Luke Menard, Gigi Kohl, Elizabeth, Jamie Menard, Michael Menard. The cost is $100 per person for a full catered dinner, drinks and live musical performances.

» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2wawre9w" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2wawre9w</a>

St. Anne Pumpkin Fest fundraiser

From 6-11 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, cash tips for the guest celebrity bartender will benefit the festival.

June 2

<strong>Heroes, Hogs, & Hot Rods</strong>

From noon to 9 p.m. in downtown Manteno (Main Street and the Square on Second), join Project Headspace and Timing for the annual family-friendly day celebrating veterans. All proceeds benefit PHAT which is a nonprofit assisting veterans.

There will be a car/bike/golf cart show, bean bag tournament, Air Force simulator, Strongman competition, BBQ competition, food trucks, live music, Big Fella’s Cigar Lounge, craft vendors, raffle baskets, a mental health and community resource fair.

This event was postponed from Saturday, June 1 as of Friday.

Race Amity Picnic

From noon to 4 p.m. at Cobb Park in Kankakee, the city of Kankakee will host a potluck picnic to celebrate the beauty of friendship across races and cultures. This event aims to bring people together through food, fun and fellowship.

June 4

Manteno Cruise Night

From 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot of North Main Street in Manteno, join for a car show, prizes, 50-50 raffle and music. For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a>, or search Manteno Cruise Nights on Facebook.

June 13 (RSVP by June 3)

Kankakee County Senior Safety Fair

The fifth annual Kankakee County Senior Safety Fair, hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The day will feature workshops and speakers, including heroin epidemic and prescription drug safety; crime prevention and home safety; phone and internet scams targeting seniors; safety demonstrations and resource information; Medicaid/Medicare forms and open enrollment.

There also will be vendors, including Kankakee County law enforcement, local businesses and service providers, community groups and senior clubs. There will be freebies and giveaways during the day. There will be free document shredding, free prescription medication drop-off, free blood pressure tests, free glucose/cholesterol screenings and more.

The event is free to attend, and registration is required by June 3. Registration ensures free lunch and door prize.

» Register: 815-936-5829; <a href="mailto:cstewart@k3county.net" target="_blank">cstewart@k3county.net</a>; <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>