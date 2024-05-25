REEL TALK: Superficial storylines in 'Sight' take away from message

“Sight,” based on a true story, is an overly ambitious film meandering through the life of Dr. Ming Wang (Terry Chen). His revolutionary research and skills catapult this Chinese immigrant to the top of his industry as he gives sight to those who cannot see.

Assisted by Dr. Misha Bartnovsky (Greg Kinnear), the pair find themselves attempting to perform a miracle for Kajal, an Indian girl whose stepmother blinded her with acid so she could beg more successfully on the streets of Calcutta. (This opening scene is heart-wrenchingly disturbing.)

Ming’s life took a very circuitous route to success as he lived through the Chinese revolution in the mid-1970s. We are taken back in time to relive his childhood; meeting his parents and understanding why he wanted to be a doctor.

The political unrest and the social implications of this time could have thwarted the progress of Ming, but this was not the case. We watch him grow and understand the world around him as his intellect and resiliency allows him to succeed.

We also are given an opportunity to see the world through Ming’s eyes in his current life, meeting Sister Marie (Fionnula Flanagan) and Kajal (Mia SwamiNathan) as he is on the brink of finding new research to help restore her sight. As Kajal disappears from the storyline, Ming’s family comes to the forefront as does his love life … or lack thereof. And then we get intermittent glimpses of a young Chinese girl named Lili whose importance becomes more evident later in the film.

“Sight” wanders through Ming’s life focusing on two stories simultaneously; his past and how to do more good in this world. While we are gripped by the past, the present lacks substance. We didn’t need the love story aspect, and we lost sight (no pun intended) of who these children are who Ming helps pro bono. And what is the relationship between Misha and Ming? Where did it begin, and how did they get to where they are today?

There are so many superficial storylines that take away from the core of the film and the message. While there are religious overtones to the story, it’s generally delicately presented, but again, Ming’s background and current life just doesn’t jive because of lack of information. There also is a lack of authenticity with Chen’s performance and many of the situations feel contrived.

However, the scenes taking us back to 1970s China give us not only a history lesson but allow us to understand the extreme obstacles Ming overcame. If only this sincerity existed in the story of the present day, it would have been what it should have been— an uplifting, inspiring story of faith and hope.

“Sight” finds a way to give us hope and reminds us of the importance of helping others, but with such a convoluted storyline it loses its effect.

Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars

“Sight” is now playing in theaters.