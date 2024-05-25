New on the bookshelf: May 25, 2024

<strong>Patterson peeks into ‘Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians’</strong>

I’ll never stop wondering how James Patterson supposedly cranks out so many books. But at least I can see how the prolific wordsmith worked “The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians,” co-written with Matt Eversmann, into the mix: He didn’t write much of it.

I’m not making any nefarious claims. It’s just that “Secret Lives” consists almost entirely of three- or four-page interviews with people who sell and lend books. A few are famous — Judy Blume sneaks in because she owns a bookstore in Key West — but most are the anonymous clerks and librarians who respond when we ask, “Do you have that book about that one thing?”

Again and again, these bookish people find fresh ways to talk about what they love, which is matching people with the right books. They also talk about how they read (one book at a time? several?), who helped them fall in love with reading, why books are vital (still) and their favorite events that occurred in stores and libraries.

I suspect any book lover will find something to relate to in “Secret Lives,” in which Seattle librarian Lillian Dabney speaks for all of us: “I could talk about books forever.”

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Sleepwalkers’ a twisted, ‘White Lotus’-like novel</strong>

“The Sleepwalkers” should come with a surgeon general’s warning. Not because there’s smoking in Scarlett Thomas’ latest (there is), but because it’s such dark, twisted, pervy fun that it might dent the psyche.

A blurb comparison, and a very apt one, to the HBO series “The White Lotus” (and to Patricia Highsmith but I’m not convinced of that) hints at what is to come — rich folks behaving abominably in an exotic location — but it is no preparation for Richard and Evelyn’s doomed Greek island honeymoon, paid for by his mother.

“’A little treat,’” she had said, “her voice booming oddly like a master of hounds in the tiled entrance hall of [Richard’s] childhood home.”

Even before the second paragraph, when Evelyn mentions the matrimonial moment when she and Richard both knew their love was cursed, it’s obvious bad things are afoot. A preceding “Contents” page presents a list of items that suggest foul play: “a) Letter 1, torn, partial, burn marks, blue ink on hotel notepaper” or “e) Note 2, slight bloodstaining, turquoise ink on paper doily.”

As you may have guessed, the bulk of the plot is revealed in letters — really, really long ones — and scribbled-on scraps revealed in the previously mentioned list.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>No jewel safe from ‘King of Diamonds’</strong>

Rena Pederson moved to Dallas in 1970 for her first reporting job. On one overnight shift, she saw a dispatch about a thief known as the King of Diamonds. In at least 40 burglaries over a decade, His Majesty had stolen several million dollars’ worth of jewels from Dallas’ elite.

He was brazen, often breaking in when the family was home. He’d climb up to a second-floor balcony, jimmy a door and walk into the victims’ bedroom while they slept, find the jewelry and leave the way he came in.

Pederson’s decision to investigate the crimes 50-plus years after they were committed is equally audacious. Even she concedes it was something of a fool’s errand: “The trail was cold as a morgue. … Most of the victims and suspects were dead. And most of the records had been discarded.”

Pederson interviewed more than 200 cops, victims and neighbors. The result is as much a sociological study of upper-crust Dallas society as a true crime story, enlivened by her sprightly writing style.

“King of Diamonds” is an enjoyable read, in large measure because of Pederson’s extensive, high-quality research, obtaining compelling info from and about her subjects.

— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune