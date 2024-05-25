Library Life: Week of May 26, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading Challenge: This year’s challenge, Read for the Gold, begins June 1 and runs through July 31. It is open to all ages. The chance to win prizes is available.

• June Out & About Bourbonnais: For the month of June, the library is hosting a challenge that combines fitness, fun, community and the chance for prizes. It is inspired by the Paris Olympics. Grab a map from the library to learn more.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• End of School NERF Wars: At 6 p.m. Friday for grades first through fourth (and at 7 p.m. for grades fifth through sixth), join for a NERF gun party. Bring your own NERF gun, and the library will provide the ammo. Registration required.

• Grab & Go Seed Packets: Stop by the library June 1 for free seed packets from the University of Illinois Extension Office.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Register to participate in Summer Reading Games and Puzzles. Participate in crafts, food, games and puzzles. Earn prizes and reward parties. Contact the library or check out the library website to register or learn more.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Make a Fairy Garden: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, make a fairy garden with a master gardener from University of Illinois.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Summer Learning: The annual reading program has begun. Stop by the library to sign up. Save the date for June 6 for the first event related to the program, Mr. D’s Magic Show.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Sale: Now through the end of May is a sale during regular library hours. Hardcover books and DVDs cost $1; paperback books, CDs and audiobooks cost 25 cents; mystery-themed bags cost $2.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “The Magnificent Book of Butterflies and Moths” by Barbara Taylor.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Author Presentation: From 10 a.m. to noon June 1, author, entrepreneur and inventor Michael Menard will discuss his new memoir, “The Kite That Couldn’t Fly and Other May Avenue Stories.”

• Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society: The group meets at 10:30 a.m. June 1. The meet ups include business meetings and a speaker.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Registration is open and must be done in person. Where the Adventure Begins is this year’s theme. There are games and prizes involved.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can share writing works and receive feedback.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages to discover new books.

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “An Unfinished Murder” by Jude Deveraux; “Only the Brave” by Danielle Steel; “The Museum of Lost Quilts” by Jennifer Chiaverini.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544