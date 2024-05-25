Adoptable Pets of the Month: Area shelters share animal friends seeking homes

With the number of animal rescues and shelters between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there is no shortage of animals in need of good homes. This inspired the Daily Journal to begin Adoptable Pets of the Month, where area rescues share an animal resident in their care seeking a home.

<strong>1 Cutie at Gayle’s Rescue</strong>

Cutie is a 10-month-old gray and white cat.

Gayle Magnuson, owner of Gayle’s Rescue, said Cutie is a “sweet girl” who was found as a pregnant and unchipped stray.

“Tragically, someone had cut both of her ears off,” Magnuson said, noting this has been confirmed by a vet.

All of her vet work is completed, and she’s ready for her forever (indoor) home.

Call 815-685-0319 for more information.

<strong>2 Nitro at Iroquois County Animal Rescue</strong>

Nitro is a 2-year-old male black lab mix. He was rescued from being a chained dog who spent all day every day just tied outdoors. He’s a friendly dog with all people and kids but prefers to have his family all to himself so he needs a home with no other pets.

“Nitro loves to play with heavy-duty toys during the day and would love to join his family in the evenings with a Netflix and chill night,” said ICARe.

His adoption fee of $250 includes neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccines, heartworm test, deworming and microchip.

To apply for Nitro, submit an application via <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com</a>, or send a Facebook message.

<strong>3 Blueberry at Kankakee County Animal Control</strong>

Blueberry is a 1-year-old spayed, mixed-breed female. She is on the smaller side at about 45 pounds.

“She is a sweet girl [who] loves belly rubs and any attention that is given to her,” said Kari Laird, director of Kankakee County Animal Control.

“She sits quietly in her cage but once out, she loves to run in the grass and play with toys.”

The adoption fee is $150. She has been with animal control since March 5. Call 815-937-2949 for more information.

<strong>4 Carl at Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong>

Carl is a 1-year-old pitbull/terrier mix, and he is a very enthusiastic boy. Carl wants so badly to be a good dog, but he is still learning, and he could use some more manners; he comes with discounted training classes with Ryan K9. He knows basic commands and tries really hard, said Kankakee County Humane Foundation Board President Abby Smith.

“Carl would excel in an active home; he has a lot of energy, but we think with some proper training he could use that energy for good,” Smith said. “Carl is friendly with other animals and kids. He’s also been on a couple doggie dates with some of our volunteers, and he has been doing really well on those outings.”

Fill out an application to come meet Carl and sign up for some classes with Ryan K9 at <a href="https://www.K3chf.org/adoptionapplication" target="_blank">K3chf.org/adoptionapplication</a>, email <a href="mailto:kchfpresident@gmail.com" target="_blank">kchfpresident@gmail.com</a> or send a Facebook message to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

The adoption fee is $300.

<strong>5 Rhubarb and Goober at New Beginnings for Cats</strong>

Rhubarb and Goober are female and male bonded siblings. They are domestic shorthairs that are black and white and are 4 years old.

Their story began April 12, 2020, when they were born at the shelter. They were adopted out as kittens and have been together ever since. Their owner provided them with much love and care until the owner passed away and the family members were unable to keep them.

Through no fault of their own, New Beginnings For Cats took them back into the shelter, where staff and volunteers continued to give them much-needed love and care. The two are together in a free-roaming room and are making new friends, as they are very social. However, they seem to always reunite during the day and night. That’s what brothers and sisters do!

They are loving, friendly and sweet and enjoy playing. They also enjoy cuddling and would be a perfect pair for humans of all ages. Their adoption fee is $120 for the two of them, which includes all vaccinations, three-year rabies, spay and neuter and microchip.

For further information or adoption, contact Palumbo at 815-325-9129. If no answer, leave a message, and Beth will get back to you.

<strong>6 Pepper and Piper at Perfect Paws Animal Rescue</strong>

This rambunctious duo is Pepper and Piper. They are siblings and are about 7 months old now. Pepper and Piper came to Perfect Paws as young kittens after being found outdoors, and they quickly made their way into the hearts of everyone around.

One male, one female and loads of energy to fill your home with excitement and love.

“They are great with all things living, even chickens,” said Kirstie Knaeble, of Perfect Paws.

Knaeble said these two are very curious and fearless kittens, always looking for fun and ready to entertain at a moment’s notice. They are fully vetted and must go together, as the balance just wouldn’t be right with just one of them.

If interested in adopting, go to <a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a> for an application.

<strong>7 Small Fry at Sunrise Center Animal Rescue/Hexies</strong>

Small Fry is a 10-month-old male domestic short hair tabby cat. Sunrise describes him as “a very endearing, gorgeous young male kitty who has always lived with other cats and would prefer a home with feline friends; he loves people of all kinds and ages. He has met our volunteer dog and seemed curious to get to know him better.”

Small Fry has all the “cat”tributes one could want: fun, friendly, gentle, enjoys lap sits, energetic, active and curious.

Small Fry was one of a group of 17 cats, all related, that came in together when their owner was facing a home eviction. In spite of this stress, Sunrise was amazed at their robust health and friendly demeanor. The shelter has three of Small Fry’s siblings/cousins still at the rescue with him, and they can be adopted separately or together.

The adoption fee is $125 and includes spay, vaccines, flea/earmite preventive and a microchip. For more information or to adopt, contact shelter director Karen Hemza at 815-482-4486 or <a href="mailto:sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com" target="_blank">sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com</a>.

An additional area shelter includes River Valley Animal Rescue (rivervalleyanimalrescue. org). Go to their website for available pets and more information.