A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thirty

If you’re reading this, that means something has happened that I thought never would.

I’m 30.

It’s not that I thought I wouldn’t live to see the day; it’s more that it seemed like such an age I could never be. Thirty always seemed to be an age when one was considered mature and capable.

I often feel I’m only percentages of those qualities, and I don’t think a change in age will speed up that process.

It’s a strange, in-limbo feeling: I don’t feel old, but I don’t feel young. I also don’t feel 30 because I don’t know that the age has an actual feeling associated with it.

It’s like that scene in “Sixteen Candles” when Molly Ringwald is looking at herself in the mirror on the morning of her Sweet Sixteen and then reports to her friend on the phone that she looks “exactly the same.”

As cliche as it may sound, I suppose age really is just a number. This feeds into the larger concept that everyone’s journeys are different, and we don’t all have to accomplish the same milestones at the same time.

As such, we don’t have to feel the same way or be at the same place in our lives just because we’re a certain age.

Overall, the 20s were pretty rad. It’s impossible to sum up 10 years in 400 words or less, so let’s look at it by the numbers: two degrees; five homes lived (one home owned); 10 countries and 12 states visited; over 150 columns; a couple of heartbreaks and one true love.

Instead of lamenting about no longer being in the throes of the excitement (I guess?) of my 20s, I’m choosing to look ahead at what the 30s will bring. People have said it’s an enjoyable decade, and I hope they’re right.

Although, it’s mostly up to me to make it so. So, I’m going to do everything in my power to make it a fabulous 10 years.

This decade will be one to further challenge and push myself to try new things and have new experiences. It’ll also be one to care less and less about the opinions of others and live in a more genuine manner.

I’m excited to see where the ride goes.

I’d be remiss to not mention one of the best things about my birthday is that I share it with my best friend, Haley. I had the chance to visit her last weekend in St. Louis and celebrate this milestone age. We celebrated by having a couple of beers and going to sleep at a reasonable hour.

Thanks for sharing this life change with me.