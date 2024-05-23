This weekend at the movies: May 24, 2024

<strong>‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’</strong>

R, 148 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

<strong>‘The Garfield Movie’</strong>

PG, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family/comedy.</em> After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

<strong>‘Sight’</strong>

PG-13, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> Following the true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a Chinese immigrant who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon. Drawing upon the grit and determination he gained from a turbulent uprising in his upbringing, Dr. Wang sets out to restore the sight of a blind orphan. Starring Terry Chen and Greg Kinnear.

<strong>‘IF’</strong>

PG, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family/comedy.</em> After discovering she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming.

<strong>‘Back to Black’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/drama.</em> Singer Amy Winehouse’s tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil inspires her to write and record the groundbreaking album “Back to Black.” Starring Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell.

<strong>‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’</strong>

R, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. Starring Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez.

<strong>‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’</strong>

PG-13, 145 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

<strong>‘The Fall Guy’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/comedy.</em> After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.