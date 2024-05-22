Writing for kids & causes: Author Ahrens releases 5th book

When not busy working as a production operator for CSL Behring, Tracy Ahrens, of Momence, is busy putting pen to paper to share inspiring stories with children and has been doing so since college.

With the help of her dog, Sheba, and her cat, Goose, Ahrens released her fifth children’s book, “Bonnie No-Gloom.”

Ahrens partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her book.

<strong>What inspired you to write “Bonnie No-Gloom”?</strong>

I completed “Bonnie No-Gloom” around Christmas 2023.

I began images for the book before 2016. In 2016, I fought breast cancer, and I put my life on hold. I remember seeing a couple images I created for Bonnie on my drawing table. In a way, her smile kept me going. I posted something on Facebook at the time, noting that I would one day complete this book.

I jotted down a poem/text to go with my images for Bonnie and still have that tattered sheet of paper today.

At Christmas 2023, I finalized the poem/text and added to my chalk drawings to complete the book.

The box of chalks I started to use before 2016 was still on my drawing table. I labeled it “Bonnie” so I could keep the same color theme. That same box of chalks I also used to create my book Sammy Sparrow’s First Flight years prior.

I looked around my drawing room and realized that much significance went into creating this book after many life struggles. I lost my dad in 2020 and my uncle in 2021.

While I might not have smiled a lot for a few years, Bonnie continued to smile back at me.

My father was also known for his loud laughter.

I completed artwork for “Bonnie No-Gloom” on my dad’s antique drafting table, a table I drew on as a child and took to college with me.

During much of my time working with chalks to create illustrations for this book, I was wearing old T-shirts that belonged to my dad. I wiped my chalk-stained hands on the shirts.

Bonnie is a simple character, simply smiling a lot, and created with simple chalk sticks. I used my fingers for blending chalks for most of the images.

Bonnie is a happy girl who smiles through everything. A smile is contagious. Seeing her smile just might bring a smile to your face and joy to your heart. Suggested age range for readers is 2-8.

<strong>You’ve written four other children’s books. When did you become interested in writing books for children?</strong>

I started writing children’s books when I was in college. I have always been an artist and I have loved writing.

Ideas for books and more flow through my mind. I had the first idea for my book, “Sammy Sparrow’s First Flight.” I came home on spring break from college and completed all the illustrations in chalks within one week. The storyline/poem to go with it was also in my head.

I published it through a small publishing company years later. That company eventually went out of business and three of my books were no longer in circulation. I decided at that time to self-publish through Amazon/Kindle. Most of my five books have been used to help raise funds for different causes.

<strong>Who is the illustrator of your books?</strong>

Four were illustrated by me. “Cloud Jumpers” was illustrated by Gene Ruble, of Missouri.

<strong>Are there any books/projects you’re currently working on?</strong>

I do have two more children’s book ideas that have been in my mind for a few years. I hope to embark on them soon, as time permits.

I write stories about raising my pets, and those have been published in both online and print sources.

I also write poetry. I have recently submitted a body of poems for chapbook publication consideration by several publishing houses. I am waiting to hear from those publications.

Poems in that body of work have been published in various online sources this past year and several earned the following awards in the Illinois Woman’s Press Association 2024 IWPA Mate E. Palmer Professional Communications Contest:

• First place, single poem, Pathways of the prints;

• Second place, single poem, Watercolor moon;

• Third place, single poem, Gondola deck;

• Honorable mentions, for single poems: Good-for-nothing grains, Shots in jars, Roots, and Hull against water;

The first-place winning poem went on the National Federation of Press Women’s Professional Communications Contest and it has also won an award.

<strong>Where can people purchase the book/learn more about you?</strong>

All of my books are listed on Amazon, just by looking up my name. My website is <a href="https://www.tracyahrens.weebly.com" target="_blank">tracyahrens.weebly.com</a>.

<strong>Do you have any upcoming events or book signings?</strong>

I will be in Beulah, Mich., for an art fair the first Saturday in July. I sell copies of my book, “Sammy Sparrow’s First Flight,” in honor of my uncle, Art Lezotte, who died in 2021 and lived in Beulah. He donated a substantial amount to the Animal Welfare League of Benzie County. I donate all proceeds from the sale of my books to the AWL while at this event. I also sell my book at two locations in Frankfort, Mich., year-round and donate all proceeds to the AWL in my uncle’s honor.

Ahrens was a professional journalist and editor for over 20 years and has written for many print and online sources.

• “Sammy Sparrow’s First Flight” has been used to help raise funds for various humane rescue organizations over the years.

The book won the Creative Child Magazine Awards Program 2017 Book of the Year Award in the category of Books for Kids or Parents, sub-category of Books for Preschoolers.

• Her book “Cloud Jumpers” won the 2021 Creative Child Magazine Awards Program “Preferred Choice Award” in the Picture Books for Kids Category; Honorable Mention, Children’s Books/Fiction, Illinois Woman’s Press Association Mate E. Palmer Communications Contest, 2022; Honorable Mention, Outdoor Recreation, 2022 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards; and Honorable Mention, Picture Books 6 & Older, 2022 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards.

• Her book “What if the Moon …” won the 2021 Creative Child Magazine Awards Program “Preferred Choice Award” in the Picture Books for Kids Category; Honorable Mention, Picture Books 5 & Younger, 2022 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards; and Second Place, Children’s Books/Fiction, Illinois Woman’s Press Association Mate E. Palmer Communications Contest, 2022

• Her book “Come with Me” helps raise funds for the Kate Amato Foundation based in Florida. The Kate Amato Foundation mission is to fund innovative, non-toxic treatments for childhood cancer.

• “Come with Me” earned the Creative Child Magazine Book of the Year award for Storybooks for Kids, 2019; a Purple Dragonfly Book Award honorable mention, Picture Books 6 & Older, 2019; and Illinois Woman’s Press Association Mate E. Palmer Professional Communications Contest, Children’s Books/Fiction, Second Place, 2020.