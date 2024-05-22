Spay Illinois hosting free vaccine clinic at River Valley Animal Rescue

Spay Illinois will be hosting a free pet vaccine clinic in collaboration with Petco Love at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22.

The clinic is open to everyone, ensuring all pet owners in the community have access to essential veterinary services.

Petco Love, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a better world for animals and the people who love them, will be sponsoring DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus) and FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia) vaccines for dogs and cats.

In addition, Spay Illinois will be sponsoring free rabies vaccines and microchips. Clients also will have the option to choose from a selection of other vaccines or services at a reasonable cost.

Appointments are needed for this free pet vaccination clinic and can be scheduled by calling 630-961-8000.

Spay Illinois’ two veterinary clinics, located in Lisle, are dedicated to removing the financial barriers to quality veterinary care through innovative programs focused on education and by providing affordable veterinary services. To learn more, go to spayillinois.org.