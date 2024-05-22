Riverside Behavioral Medicine and KSD 111 host mental health fair

On Friday, Riverside Behavioral Medicine and Kankakee School District 111 hosted the Mental Health Awareness Fair in the parking lot of Riverside Healthcare Atrium.

Attendees learned more about Riverside Behavioral Medicine and community partners while enjoying an ice cream treat or a snack from one of the food trucks.

The providers and vendors that participated include: Riverside Behavioral Medicine; Riverside Senior Life; Riverside Primary Care (Panazzo); Kankakee School District 111; Project SUN; IMHC; Aunt Martha’s; Kankakee Forgives; Helen Wheeler; Duane Dean Behavioral Health; Kankakee LGBTQ Network; Hippocrates; State’s Attorney (JUMP)/Justice Academy; Kankakee United; UpliftedCare; Harbor House; Clove Alliance; Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism; IKAN/Truancy; Thresholds; Childcare Resource and Referral (CCRR); Project Headspace and Timing; Assisting Hands; Rosecrance; KCC TRIO/Upward Bound; AFSP; Birth to Five; Banyan Treatment; Cornerstone; Pledge for Life; Mental Health Network of Kankakee County; Salvation Army; and Kankakee Branch of NAACP.