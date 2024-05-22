Pet of the Week: May 22, 2024

Name: Xander

Age: 7

My People and Place of Residence: Ashley Wolfe-Herkel and Kelly Herkel, of Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Me: Xander is a rambunctious little man! He enjoys going for walks, sitting out in the sunroom in his favorite chair, and having zoomies when there’s snow on the ground! If you can’t find him on his favorite chair, you may find him snuggled under a blanket in the living room with his nose sticking out.

Favorite Treat: Peanut butter.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “This king bed isn’t big enough for the three of us, so I’ll just lay on top of your heads!”