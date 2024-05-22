Shaw Local

Live music this weekend: May 22, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Paul Strolia</strong>

Game On Bar &amp; Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Deck Jams w/ Beeso &amp; Friends</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Frank Rossi and Friends</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>6 p.m. Tuesday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>