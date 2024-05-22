Live music this weekend: May 22, 2024

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Paul Strolia</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Deck Jams w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Frank Rossi and Friends</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>6 p.m. Tuesday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>