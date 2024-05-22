Community Calendar: May 22-28

<strong>May 23</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club meeting</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet and will hear a presentation from 30-year landscaper John Algozzini. He will present Look At Me! Look At Me!: Plants with a Purpose. This will feature a mix of exciting plant options and how to use them in your landscape. The KVGC is celebrating its 60th year and welcomes all plant lovers. The meeting is open to the public, but RSVP is requested at 815-939-4416.

<strong>St. Anne Cruise Night</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. will be the monthly St. Anne Cruise Night. There will be a 50-50 raffle, Hot Wheels giveaway for kids ages 12 and younger. The event is held at the corner of Chicago and Grant streets.

<strong>May 23-24</strong>

<strong>Memorial Day flag placement</strong>

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Veterans Council will start placing flags on the graves of veterans at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Court Street. When finished at this cemetery, the group will move over to Mount Grove Cemetery on Brookmont Boulevard and work for the remainder of the day.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens, east on Route 17 at Lowe Road, in order to complete the placement of the flags for Memorial Day celebrations.

For questions and more information, call Edward Peters at 815-953-4572.

<strong>May 24</strong>

<strong>After Notes open mic</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, Rubber Rose and Lands & Hands Community Resources are partnering for the second installment of After Notes: Writing Lab and Open Mic. The event will feature live musical inspiration by a jazz and classical pianist/composer, an open mic session, where anyone can share their own creative work, a writing lab for those who want to hone their writing skills and other art elements.

<strong>May 27</strong>

<strong>Memorial Day with Momence Honor Guard</strong>

The Momence Honor Guard will appear at various services on Memorial Day. At 8:30 a.m. will be Shrontz Cemetery; 8:50 a.m. Mt. Airy Cemetery; 9:15 a.m. Wichert Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. Momence Meadows Nursing Home; 10:15 a.m. Momence Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery; 10:50 a.m. Conrad Memorial Park; 11:10 a.m. Momence Depot; 11:30 a.m. Kasler Veterans Memorial Park.

<strong>ROMP Memorial Day</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. at A.N. Webber Logistics, 2342 S. Route 45, Kankakee, there will be a ROMP Memorial Day service with families of PTSD-suicide, KIAs, POWs, MIAs and WIAs. This solemn ceremony is by the Ray Olley Memorial Project, the newest military memorial in Kankakee County.

Bring lawn chairs. This event is open to the public with patriotic commemoration, honoring and remembrance of service personnel KIAs, POWs, MIAs, WIAs and those lost by PTSD-suicide, featuring keynote speaker Raelynn Roman who will share wisdom and hope to families who have undergone the pain of losing a loved one by PTSD-suicide. Raelynn lost her son, Sgt. John A. Spiekhout, U.S. Army National Guard, in 2016. Hear her story of recovery from anguish and now a powerful spokesperson. Meet her in person and help her carry on the legacy of honoring and remembering the fallen.

Present will be surviving family members of Joseph Butcher, KIA in WWII during the Battle of Guadalcanal; Donald Mathy, KIA by sniper gunshot WWII in Germany; and more.

Military vehicles will be on display courtesy of The Veterans Garage and Harley Davidson Riders to deliver the 2nd 30 sec. Revolution by revving up their engines full throttle for 30 seconds while the crowd waves American flags.

Join the camaraderie with veterans, hear Matt Yeager sing the national anthem God Bless the USA. Emcee will be Denny Case, local radio-host.

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at The Neighborhood House, 591 S. Elm St., Kankakee, Project SUN presents Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club for parents and caregivers with children in the emotional, behavioral and mental health system of care in Kankakee County. The event is free, and the month’s craft is coffee filter hydrangeas.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/5n8zjyxs" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5n8zjyxs</a></strong>

<strong>May 28</strong>

<strong>RVAR Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser</strong>

From 4-8 p.m. at all Sammy’s Pizza locations, carry out or dine in for a $12 dinner that includes spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, dessert and a nonalcoholic beverage. Additionally, receive entry into a raffle to win a $100 Sammy’s Pizza gift card. The event serves as a fundraiser for River Valley Animal Rescue.

<strong>Until Justice Just Is movie screening</strong>

At 6 p.m. at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN will host a movie screening of “Encanto” as part of Until Justice Just Is. There will be a discussion after the free screening. Light refreshments also will be provided.

<strong>CTW auditions</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop is having auditions for “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a musical trip down memory lane featuring classics from the 1950s and ‘60s. The auditions will be at 6 p.m. at Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 700N Road, Cissna Park. For more details and to prepare for auditions, go to countrytheatre.org. For those who cannot make that date and time, call Pat Ward at 815-383-1269.