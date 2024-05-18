Pet of the Weekend: May 18, 2024

Name: Baby, the rock-and-roll Chihuahua

Age: 5

My People and Place of Residence: Brenda Sorensen, of Chebanse.

A Little Bit About Me: She is a long-hair chihuahua who is a service dog for her owner who is blind and in a wheelchair. She has three favorite restaurants: Texas Roadhouse, Chatterbox and Mayberry Junction, and her favorite bar was Steam Hollow Brewery. She is also a silent board member for Project Headspace and Timing.

Favorite Treat: Bacon.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Hey, I’m ready to go!”