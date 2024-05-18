New on the bookshelf: May 18, 2024

<strong>Towles’ new book could be his best yet</strong>

There are plenty of reasons to write fiction: to inform, to thrill, to move, to challenge, to inspire. All of those come into play in Amor Towles’ work, but it seems to me that his main impulse is a very valuable one: to delight.

Towles dazzled millions with his mega-selling “A Gentleman in Moscow” as well as its successor, the amiable romp “The Lincoln Highway,” and its predecessor, screwball comedy “Rules of Civility.” Each was smart, distinctive and full of delights.

Same goes for his new “Table for Two.” It’s comprised of six longish stories, all set in New York in various time frames, and a novel, “Eve in Hollywood,” which is a sequel to “Rules.” It takes one of its supporting characters, Evelyn Ross, on an adventure of her own in California, where “Gone With the Wind” (1939 is about to be filmed.

The New York stories are not the kind that are brief, fragmentary glimpses into the lives of protagonists who are waiting for a bus and wishing they hadn’t just been unkind to their aunts. These are jam-packed, juicy stories with lots of plot. Some take place over several years. Some even have chapters.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Cemetery of Untold Stories’ glows with life</strong>

It’s rare for novelists to retire. If writers of fiction become successful, it seems, they keep on writing until death puts the period to them. Official retirement is so unusual that when Philip Roth announced in 2012 (six years before his death) that he’d chosen to stop writing, it caused a sensation.

Alma Cruz, the protagonist of “The Cemetery of Untold Stories,” the new novel by Julia Alvarez, makes the same choice. Writing under the pen name Scheherazade, Alma has had an accomplished publishing career, with a parallel job as an academic.

When she decides to retire from teaching, she tells herself, based in part on the implosion of a late friend’s literary career, that she’ll give up writing books as well. Seems sane and simple, but what Alma discovers is that some stories are not content to be discarded.

Like Alma, Alvarez was born in the Dominican Republic, moved to the United States with her family as a child and forged a career as a novelist with such bestselling books as “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” (1991) and “In the Time of the Butterflies” (1994). She’s also published children’s and YA books, poetry and nonfiction.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>‘Groundhog Day’ meets ‘Bridget Jones’ in comic novel</strong>

Some say a good marriage is when you wake up and choose your spouse again, every day, a truism a Londoner named Lauren repeatedly puts to the test in Holly Gramazio’s rollicking “The Husbands.”

As the book opens, a tipsy Lauren is returning home from a bash when she encounters a strange man in her apartment, claiming to be her husband. One problem? She’s not married. Hundreds more problems? Lauren quickly discovers that when her possible-husband goes up into the attic, a completely different husband comes down. Over the course of the book, set during one year, she repeatedly sends husbands into the attic in search of better models, cycling through up to a dozen a day.

It’s a screwball setup that Gramazio has tons of fun with. Lauren whips through so many spouses who turn out to have ear hair, rotten children or upsetting hobbies that she often doesn’t bother getting their names:

“Lauren is sure she doesn’t know what Gladstone’s sideburns looked like. What did Gladstone do? How racist was he? Does she have a problematic cat? This is perhaps not her most pressing issue.”

The most pressing issue: Does Lauren even want a husband?

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune