Library Life: Week of May 19, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Pokémon Meet-Up: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 7-14 can join for all things Pokémon. Bring card decks to play or trade.

• Paint at Your Pace: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can enjoy a relaxing evening of painting.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join to share their writing and receive feedback.

• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Thursday, stop by for a free blood pressure check from an Ascension Healthcare professional.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Register children up to age 17 for Summer Reading Games and Puzzles. Daily events, which might include crafts, food, fun or games, begin May 28. Turn in reading logs to earn participation stickers toward a Free Reward Party. Patrons can go to the website or contact the library to register.

• Adult Summer Reading: Begins May 28. Keep a reading log and attend crafts and events to earn a reward event — Murder Mystery Dinner.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Savings/Investings Basics: At 5 p.m. Wednesday will be a live webinar on Savings/Investing Basics.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Every Kid Outdoors: Fourth-graders can get passes from the library for free entry into all Federal Parks.

• Free Seed Library: Stop by the library for five free packets of seeds (vegetable, herbs and flowers).

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Sale: Now through the end of May is a sale during regular library hours. Hardcover books and DVDs cost $1; paperback books, CDs and audiobooks cost 25 cents; mystery-themed bags cost $2.

• High Tea and the Low Down: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join for a British-themed presentation by Claire Evans, author of “High Tea and the Low Down: An American’s Unfiltered Life in the UK.” Registration required.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Drive: Monday through Saturday, Friends of the Library will be accepting gently used books for an upcoming book sale.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading Program: Registration begins May 20 and must be done in person. Where the Adventure Begins is this year’s theme. There are games and prizes involved.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo in which the prizes are books.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Mystery Club: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages to discover new books.

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “It Had to Be You” by Mary Higgins Clark; “The Amish Quiltmakers Unlikely Match” by Jennifer Beckstrand; “We Love Our Teachers” by Mike Berestain (children’s book).

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544