Kultivators learn from KCC's Ohrt in May meeting

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club met May 9 at the Kankakee Public Library.

Katelynn Ohrt, assistant dean for business, technology and human services, and director of horticulture and agriculture programs at Kankakee Community College, provided the program. She was accompanied by 2024 horticulture program graduate Arianna Harrison.

Ohrt has been the director of the agri-hort program for the past 12 years. She described their certificate and degree programs, depending on student interest. Many credits from the two-year degree programs are transferrable to a four-year program.

Students learn tool safety, landscaping planning, soil testing, maintain 26 plant areas around campus and tour area garden centers, which includes hands-on activities. Students choose internships at dozens of area ag- or horticultural-related businesses. Students receive two credit hours for their internship, and many are hired by the company they intern with.

There are seven scholarships available to students totaling $250,000. The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club sponsors one of these scholarships. They are announced in early June.

Ohrt described The Horticulture Club, which has 15 members. They participate in a Christmas tree-decorating contest on campus, take field trips, have guest speakers and conduct plant sales. More information on the agriculture or horticulture programs can be found at kcc.edu/hortandag.

New graduate Arianne Harrison stated she has been interested in gardening since she was in third grade. She served as an officer in the Horticulture Club and did her internship at KCC’s Horticulture Program. She is interested in starting her own home greenhouse.

The Kultivators will be participating in Sunday’s Rhubarb Festival at Kankakee County Museum with a plant sale. The annual Garden Tour and Artisan Faire will be June 27.