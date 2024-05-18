A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Sharing stories

Earlier this week, I went to Flanagan’s Pub in the Majestic building to catch the second installment of Yarn Factory Listeners, an event that brings a handful of people to the stage individually throughout the night to share a personal story.

Of the night’s seven storytellers, six were from Kankakee County while one was from Chicago. The stories varied from sentimental to hopeful to inspirational. Some were grounded and a little sad.

One story dealt with doing a full 180 when it comes to loving where you live. Another explored the concept of loving someone even if you don’t agree with everything they do. The next encouraged finding the positive and finding a purpose.

After a short break, the next four stories examined: there being a certain grace when good things come to an end; learning from the mistakes of our naïve youth; knowing that your name is just the start of your story; and holding yourself accountable for your actions.

But the common thread (or yarn, if you will) wasn’t found in the substance of the seven stories but simply in their existence. The seven shared their stories with the shared purpose of wanting to impart either wisdom or experience on the audience. The audience, in turn, enjoyed a shared experience that bonded the room of 40 or 50 people together.

It was especially interesting in the time of podcasts to sit and listen — not be driving or taking a walk or cleaning the house with earbuds in. We all sat quietly and listened as these folks shared their stories and we watched as the emotion poured through.

What I found interesting about the experience was that I’ve had conversations and interactions with four of the seven storytellers prior to the event and the candidness in each of their storytelling was a side I hadn’t seen from any of them. It was special to watch the vulnerability of the performances.

But, I don’t even like to use the word “performances” because these are real people telling their real stories. Nowadays I don’t think that’s something we get enough of.

Whatever your story is, I hope you get the chance to share it.