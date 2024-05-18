5 photos from May's Yarn Factory Listeners

In the second installment of Yarn Factory Listeners, held the second Tuesday of the month at Flanagan’s Irish Pub in Kankakee, six storytellers, in addition to host Bill Yohnka, shared a personal tale with an audience of about 40 people.

The unusual name of the event was derived from the idea of yarn being a story, factory being a place for creation and listeners being the audience giving their full attention to others who have crafted a personal tale.

The night’s storytellers included Julia McDonald, Lakeisha Rivers, Jake LaMore, Yohnka, Moran Beasley and Alicia Kleinert, all of Kankakee County, and Frances McKearn, of Chicago.