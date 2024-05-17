Ride 4 Life Cancer Run returns to Manteno for 23rd year

MANTENO — From 10 a.m. to noon June 1 is the registration time for Ride 4 Life Cancer Run, a motorcycle ride benefitting the American Cancer Society.

At 11:30 a.m. is the shotgun start of the run, which starts at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. The registration cost is $20. There will be T-shirts for sale and a live auction.

Also available will be 50/50 raffles, door prizes, food with ticket and the chance at a $1,000 grand-prize drawing. To purchase tickets, call 815-370-8144.

Music will be presented by NFP Rock Productions.

Nichols Crane Rental Co. will be donating a crane to raise a large flag. Janine Rojo, of Peotone, will be singing the national anthem.

This is the 23rd year the team from Kankakee County is hosting a motorcycle run to benefit the American Cancer Society. In that time, the team has raised about $1 million.