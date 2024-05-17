Green Drinks Kankakee to meet Tuesday

Do you ever ask yourself: Can bioenergy crops be the answer to our transportation fuel needs? Or, why does Argonne National Laboratory have an interest in miscanthus? Or, what the heck is a bioenergy crop?

Well, the next presenter at Green Drinks Kankakee will walk the group through all these questions and more at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

The presenter for the evening will be Marlee Giacometti, Midwest program specialist on the Perennial Bioenergy Crop Diversification Project at American Farmland Trust. She will give a talk on the present landscape of bioenergy crops and their future impact and opportunities for Illinois.