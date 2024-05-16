'Young Sheldon' concludes; 'My Crazy Quince' arrives

Life is not a cliffhanger. And neither is the two-part series finale of “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

The first episode revolves around Sheldon’s muted response to the sudden death of his father, and the finale finds him years later, played by Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory”), still ruminating about how much he could have said or done to make peace with his dad.

It’s strange that one of network television’s most popular comedies should choose a funeral and a wistful memoir-writing moment as a way to say goodbye, but that is the nature of “Young Sheldon,” a series about the coming of age of an emotionally stunted and intellectually brilliant young man (Iain Armitage), raised amid Texans who worship football, Jesus and barbecue, roughly in that order. They never understood the cryptic little atheist in their midst, but they loved him. And that’s the whole point.

As the older Sheldon glances back at the ways he could have reached out to his departed dad and grieving mother, he’s cajoled by his present-day wife (Mayim Bialik) into bending his rigid rules to appease their hockey-loving son. Nothing changes.

The departure of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Young Sheldon” concludes two Chuck Lorre-created sitcoms. The writer/producer has been a staple of the CBS and other network schedules dating back at least to “Cybill.” Many of his sitcoms, including “Two and a Half Men” and “Mom,” revolved around the personal dysfunctions of major characters.

CBS will not be without a Lorre production for very long. The “Sheldon” spinoff “George and Mandy’s First Marriage” arrives in the fall on Wednesday nights. Lorre’s comedy “Bookie” also is streaming on MAX, where it has been renewed for a second season.

• Tubi, the FAST (Free, Advertising-Supported, Streaming Television) platform owned by Fox, introduces the new reality comedy series “My Crazy Quince.” In each episode, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes leads a panel of guests in discussing some of the funniest and most touching moments of their own quinceanera, a traditional coming-of-age party for a young woman reaching 15, common to many Latin communities. Reyes and her guests will be accompanied by home movies and videos of their big day.

Fraught with the awkwardness of youth, the blossoming of womanhood, the embrace of family and bittersweet memories of departed friends and relatives, quinceanera-themed nostalgia makes for emotional television. It’s a wonder “My Crazy Quince” hasn’t been done before.

• Peacock streams “Bronx Zoo ‘90,” a glance back at clubhouse dysfunction in the New York Yankees organization that preceded their epic run of championships in the mid-to-late-1990s.

• “Bridgerton” streams its third season on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A sports star’s murder might have been a case of mistaken identity on the season finale of “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Elvis night enters the building on “I Can See Your Voice” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Margaret tries to save the law firm on the series finale of “So Help Me Todd” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An ominous pattern emerges on the season finale of “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Cruelty and revenge on “Elsbeth” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A warehouse raid proves dangerous on the season finale of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). This series will return for a fifth season on the Peacock streaming app.

CULT CHOICE

A drifter (John Garfield) falls for a bored wife (Lana Turner) who uses him to kill her husband in the 1946 drama “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Based on the novel by James M. Cain, “Twice” was remade in 1981 with Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange.

SERIES NOTES

An apartment fire reverberates on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Jennifer Nettles asks probing questions on the season finale of “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Owen and Teddy can’t escape duty on their day off on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Asylum seekers are treated like political pawns on “Station 19” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

David Letterman, Claudia Jessie and Norah Jones are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Drew Barrymore and Peso Pluma on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ryan Gosling and Jeff Ross appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Will Forte and Jon Theodore visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Bassem Youssef, Jay Jurden and Todd Barry on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).