This weekend at the movies: May 17, 2024

<strong>‘IF’</strong>

PG, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family/comedy.</em> After discovering she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming.

<strong>‘Back to Black’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/drama.</em> Singer Amy Winehouse’s tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil inspires her to write and record the groundbreaking album “Back to Black.” Starring Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell.

<strong>‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’</strong>

R, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. Starring Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez.

<strong>‘Wildcat’</strong>

103 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Follows the life of writer Flannery O’Connor while she was struggling to publish her first novel. Starring Maya Hawke and Laura Linney.

<strong>‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’</strong>

PG-13, 145 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

<strong>‘Not Another Church Movie’</strong>

R, 88 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Taylor Pherry is given a mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. What he doesn’t know is that the devil has plans of his own. Starring Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke.

<strong>‘The Fall Guy’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/comedy.</em> After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Tarot’</strong>

PG-13, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> Friends unwittingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within a cursed deck of tarot cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate, racing against death to escape the future foretold in their readings. Starring Avantika Vandanapi and Laren Thompson.

<strong>‘Unsung Hero’</strong>

PG, 112 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> David Smallbone, his pregnant wife and their seven children leave Australia to rebuild their lives in America. David and Helen realize the musical talent of their children, who become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history. Starring Daisy Betts and Joel Smallbone.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.