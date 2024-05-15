RANDALL: Let's plan a vacation

The more organized you are the smoother your vacation will be.

I just started planning a Hawaiian vacation for my family of six for the end of December. You might think I am a little premature in my planning, but in reality, Hawaii is very popular during December, and you need to plan this far out to make sure you have the best choices for everything you want to do.

Organizing a vacation first must start with estimating how much it is going to cost. I am a firm believer that a vacation should be paid for 100% before you even leave. It is no fun paying for a vacation in the months after the vacation.

I recommend everyone has a vacation fund. I have a specific savings account I use. I have had one for 10-plus years now, and I love it. I have money deposited in it every month.

Whenever we go on vacation or just take a weekend trip, I know I have that vacation fund to pay for it. If you do not have a vacation fund, then you might want to start one especially if you have a big vacation coming up. Going to Hawaii is a big vacation for us. Depending on your vacation plans for any given year, you might want to increase your deposits into your vacation fund.

Your budget needs to include everything you plan to spend money on and allow for those unexpected things that might come up. The big-ticket items might be your accommodation and your travel (flights or gas) to get there.

Next, you will want to talk to everyone included in the vacation and ask them what they would like to do. My family loves the beach and snorkeling — I love this, too, because there are no fees to do either one. We also plan to go hiking — another freebee.

However, feeding this crew in Hawaii is going to come with a cost. Of course, there are happy hours to take advantage of, and we are staying in a condo with a full kitchen. A couple simple meals at the condo will cut down on the cost.

One big-ticket item I never dreamed would cost so much is attending a luau. I definitely would not have been able to cover the cost of that without some serious budgeting and knowing ahead of time it was an expense we needed to include above and beyond the cost for daily meals.

I have added the luau to our budget, and we will be right on track. I could not get over the cost until my daughter said I needed to start thinking of it as a show, and we know how much that can cost, and then a dinner with an open bar. Once I started thinking about it that way it made it worth it to spend the money.

When you travel with a group this size it is important everyone’s voice is heard on activities to plan. Some of us will hike, and others would like to drive to the top of the mountain or up a volcano.

A successful vacation is one everyone enjoys and is fully paid for before you go. Planning and budgeting well in advance will make it happen.