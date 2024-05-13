Yarn Factory Listeners returns Tuesday to Flanagan's

After attending a few storytelling events in Chicago, Bill Yohnka thought: Let’s bring this to Kankakee.

Being a local person of action, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

On Tuesday, Yohnka will host the second installment of Yarn Factory Listeners at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature six storytellers who will share eight-minute true, personal stories.

Happening in partnership with Kankakee Podcast and Kankakee Public Library, the unusual name of the event was derived from the idea of yarn being a story, factory being a place for creation and listeners being the audience giving their full attention to others who have crafted a personal tale.

“I love the process of crafting a story, but what I loved more was how the audience listened,” Yohnka said of his Chicago experience. “It is a rare in everyday life to speak for eight or so minutes and be listened to and understood without being interrupted or sidetracked. It feels good. I wanted people in our community to have that.”

On the Facebook page titled Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling, Yohnka announced the six storytellers taking part in the May event.

• Julia McDonald is a pediatric occupational therapist and artist in Kankakee. Locals will likely see her at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, buying and/or drawing vegetables. She is the daughter of a cartoonist-historian and has always loved combining words and pictures.

• Lakeisha Rivers also known as Ms. Keys was born in Chicago and moved to Kankakee in the late ‘90s. Her passion for storytelling happened in a dream and she wanted to share stories. She didn’t have a clue what do and attended open mics in Chicago and Kankakee areas. She has appeared on podcasts, in short films, events, church, features, parties and funerals. At one time she had an open mic called Backyard Bougie. She is a mother of one daughter, college graduate, heart survivor, loves art, storytelling with moms and promotes her live on Wednesdays. Her motto is opening doors through storytelling, for storytelling and keeping the story alive.

• Moran Beasley has lived in Kankakee since 2007. His loving bride of almost 24 years Allison is the director of the Kankakee Public Library. Moran is the proud father of two boys. He is usually recognized as someone other than himself: “Aren’t you Allison’s husband?” or “Hey, it’s Parker’s dad.” Even though he grew up elsewhere, he has lived in Kankakee most of his adult life and considers Kankakee his hometown. Moran currently works from home for a mortgage company and enjoys spending time in his hammock and going to see live music with his wife as much as possible.

• Alicia Kleinert, a native of Kankakee, embodies the spirit of her hometown through her dedication to community service and entrepreneurship. Graduating from Kankakee High School in 2003, Alicia has always been driven by her passion for making a difference in her community. As a thriving under-40 entrepreneur, she has been recognized for her contributions, including being selected as this year’s United Way Women Breakfast Breakthrough Panelist. Alicia’s enthusiasm for life extends beyond her work, as she enjoys meeting new people and embracing new experiences. A devoted mother of three, she finds inspiration in her children, who encourage her to lead by example and give back to her community. With her vibrant personality and unwavering dedication, Alicia continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her.

• Born and raised in Kankakee County, Jake LaMore has been the host of multiple radio shows and podcasts, including Wake N’ Jake on WFAV, Pop-Punk & Pizza Podcast, and most recently, Kankakee Podcast. In June 2023, Kankakee Podcast, along with Jake’s company, LaMore Media, was purchased by Pathfinder. He continues to host the podcast while serving as a podcast developer for Pathfinder. Before working in media, he played in a pop punk band from 2005 to 2015 called The Projection. Jake lives in Bradley with his lovely wife Lizzie, imaginative son Owen, and a baby due this September. Even though he has been speaking and performing in public for most of his life, he is still very nervous to be on the Yarn Factory Listeners stage. However, he is very excited and grateful for the opportunity to share a story with you.

• Frances McKearn lives in Chicago but has family roots in the Kankakee area. Frances is a multi-talented writer and artist living in Chicago. She attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before dropping out to pursue a career in improvisational comedy before realizing her true passion was paying bills. She landed a cushy day job that finances her love for travel, baking and bringing nonsense ideas to life.