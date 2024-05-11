Stories worth 100 words: Kankakee Trinity junior high students participate in English contest

Fitting an all-encompassing story into 100 words is no easy feat. This was a challenge presented to junior high students at Kankakee Trinity Academy as part of this year’s English curriculum.

The education committee selected three placement winners and an honorable mention for their 100-word stories.

In first place is Isabella Silva for “The Swingset”; in second place is Maggie Manes for “Awaiting to See a Beast”; in third place is Neveah Hayes for “Icy Roads”; and honorable mention was given to Thea Hansen for “Memory Rock.”

The winning stories were shared with the Daily Journal.

<strong>First Place: “The Swingset” by Isabella Silva</strong>

I can still make out the vague memory of my grandpa and I. Swinging on the swings, my grandpa pushing me, our laughter in the background. “Faster, faster!” I exclaimed. I felt as if my small hands could touch the sky. With every push my swing would reach higher and higher.

Until one day the swing wouldn’t go up as high anymore, I couldn’t reach the sky in the same way, and something had changed. The swings declined slowly with each push. Until one day all that was left was a little girl swinging on the swings all by herself.

<strong>Second Place: “Awaiting to See a Beast” by Maggie Manes</strong>

We drove up the steep hill, turned the corner, there it was, the moment we had been waiting for. Family trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, my goal was to see the heartstopper, the dream, the legend of everyone that goes there, a black bear.

Eight-mile bike ride: no bear, Cades Cove: no bear, Clingmans Dome: no bear. But after a long day at the national park, it was time to go back to the cabin. Driving up the steep hills of a mountain, turned the corner, there it was: in disbelief, we had seen the black beast.

<strong>Third Place: “Icy Roads” by Neveah Hayes</strong>

I rushed out the door, into the icy weather to drive to school. The weather was being indecisive that week. Blank Space played in the truck. There was no traffic on the cold street. We drove over the railroad tracks; I was mesmerized by the sunset.

Then, I felt my mom lose control of the truck, as we hit the slippery, dreadful black ice. She frantically grabbed the steering wheel. We spun around while Taylor kept singing. Then, the endless spinning stopped in the ditch. My mom and I looked at each other, still a bit shaken up and laughed.

<strong>Honorable Mention: “Memory Rock” by Thea Hansen</strong>

The house was empty. My Dad and I sat on the living room floor. A plastic bag full of collected river rocks. Mom’s lime green basket filled with nail polish set beside us. An old brown stool in front of us to paint on. Rocks of all shapes and sizes. The brown stool decorated with colorful splotches. One rock left. Triangular, beige, and speckled with black spots. Pink, white glitter, and purple smeared on.

“Memory rock”, I name it.

My Dad looks puzzled.

“So when we look at it, we’ll remember this.”

Memory Rock sits on my Dad’s desk today.