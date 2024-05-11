REEL TALK: News Apes installment 'Kingdom' light on story, heavy on CGI

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is the fourth installment in the rebooted franchise and picks up where “War” left off. If your memory is as bad as mine, you’re not going to remember everything from that 2017 movie, but no worries.

There’s not a whole lot to remember other than Caesar has been killed — he was the leader and peacemaker of the apes. Fast forward to the present day and we meet another clan of apes who raise eagles.

Three younger apes, Noa (Owen Teague), Soona, and Anaya (Travis Jeffery) soon find their village pillaged by Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), leader of the evil Masks. All but Noa are taken hostage to work at a camp to bring down a wall which holds the key to humans regaining their intellect and speech.

After witnessing his father’s death, Noa vows to free his clan and the journey begins.

That journey involves trusting those outside his known element including an orangutan named Raka (Peter Macon), who was Caesar’s best buddy back in the day, and a human named Mae (Freya Allan).

Of course, by this time in the movie … so much time already has gone by before we even get to this part of the story … there have been repeated epic battle scenes between the two factions of apes.

It really isn’t until this point, when Raka comes on the scene to discuss Caesar’s teachings, that it gets interesting, especially as you begin to see a few biblical references. Unfortunately, Raka’s role is short-lived and the burden of the story falls onto Noa’s shoulders.

This is a story-light and CGI-heavy film, showcasing the skills of all the artists and technicians who create these talking apes. Cinematically, it’s gorgeous as we are transported to a different world and feel as if we are participating in the perilous situations.

However, after the awe and magic have worn off, there needs to be a story that hooks us with a character with whom we are connected and that’s just not here. In previous films, the eyes were the vessel for the characters’ emotions, but this isn’t as much of a focal point in “Kingdom.” Without this, we just aren’t invested in the story and its outcome.

Additionally, the pacing of the film is much too slow, taking close to an hour to get to the heart of the story. Pairing this with countless battle scenes creates a bloated film that forgot that it was supposed to tell a story.

There are glimpses of a deeper, more meaningful story that points out our human race’s flaws, environmental issues and even classism, but all of this is buried well beneath the surface of a superficial film.

Yes, this “Kingdom” is gorgeous, filled with countless hours of artistry to bring these apes to life, but it just isn’t enough to capture our attention and keep us intrigued.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” now is playing in theaters.