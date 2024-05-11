Pet of the Weekend: May 11, 2024

Name: Timber

Age: 11

My People and Place of Residence: Angelina Gear, of Kankakee County.

A Little Bit About Me: I love to smile (not snarl). My favorite games are tug, chase and PIZZA! I also will lick your face off. I have hiked to the top of mountains, swam in oceans, rivers and lakes, but my favorite place to be is snuggled up, just mama and me.

Favorite Treat: Pepperoni pizza and cheese!

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I am obsessed with my mom and cheese, but she’s obsessed with me and cheese, too!”