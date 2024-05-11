Library Life: Week of May 12, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Cozy Coloring Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can gather for an artistic, cozy night.

• Bingo Bash: At 3 p.m. Thursday, ages 9-14 can join for bingo. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Military Healthcare and Medicare 101: Veterans can gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday for this informational meeting.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join to discuss “Fuzz” by Mary Roach.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Register children up to age 17 for Summer Reading Games and Puzzles. Daily events, which might include crafts, food, fun or games, begin May 28. Turn in reading logs to earn participation stickers toward a Free Reward Party. Patrons can go to the website or contact the library to register.

• Adult Summer Reading: Begins May 28. Keep a reading log and attend crafts and events to earn a reward event — Murder Mystery Dinner.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 5 p.m. May 22 will be a Savings/Investing Basics live webinar.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets on Tuesday.

• Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Sale: Starting Monday and running through the end of May is a sale during regular library hours. Hardcover books and DVDs are $1; paperback books, CDs and audiobooks are 25 cents; mystery-themed bags are $2.

• Cook the Book: The cookbook-meets-potluck gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the book selection “Truly Simple.” Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Hedgehog’s Home for Spring” by Elena Ulyeva.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Family Tree” by Barbara Delinsky.

• Portrait of a Solider: At noon May 18, former-Gov. Pat Quinn and State Sen. Patrick Joyce will be on site to open the art exhibit by Cameron Schilling. On display through May 29.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Container Garden Presentation: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, learn more about this form of gardening from Holly Froning, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Coordinator at the University of Illinois Extension Office. She will explain the different types of containers, soil mediums and plants that can work for container gardening. Registration required.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

• STEAM Club: Meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday for kids and their caregivers.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: All writers can meet to share work at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Unfinished Murder” by Jude Deveraux; “Toxic Prey” by John Sanford; “Only the Brave” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544