KAMUG meeting has Hollywood flair

The Kankakee Area Macintosh Users’ Group goes Hollywood!

James Reitz, a Florida computer expert, will be demonstrating a popular video creation and editing program used by movie studios in Hollywood at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only all-in-one solution for editing, color, VFX, motion graphics and audio. Reitz will demo both the free and paid studio versions. For budding entrepreneurs, he also will show how to design and setup a website while giving recommendations of low-cost hosts and site management software.

Both print and digital news summaries follow along with the anxiously awaited demos of apps for smart phones and tablets. Apple’s spring New Product Announcements also will be highlighted.

KAMUG meetings are free and open to the public, including all computer devices and platforms. Meetings are the second Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. in the Bradley Public Library. Call 815-472-4472 for further information.