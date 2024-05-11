5 photos from RVWE's final concert of the season

“Something olde, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a silver sixpence in your shoe” is the centuries-old rhyme brides and grooms are known to follow for luck on their wedding day.

As luck would have it, the River Valley Wind Ensemble played along with this rhyme ahead of wedding season as they performed the final concert of the ensemble’s 20th season of music May 3 at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s auditorium, conducted by David Conrad.

The guest conductor was area musician Amanda Gee. A trumpet player, Gee has been teaching music for 25 years. Most of her career was spent teaching instrumental music in the Herscher school district.