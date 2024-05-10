Caleb's Prayer Foundation hosting annual car show

The Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization helping families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties diagnosed with cancer.

The organization stated in a news release it has been blessed to assist families with groceries, gas for transportation to treatment, utilities, rent, mortgage, insurance, hospital bills and, sadly, funeral expenses. Of that, $90,855 has been raised through the annual car shows.

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is preparing for its 14th Annual Benefit Car Show on May 19 at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.

“Last year, we had a beautiful day with 181 vehicles at the event and hundreds of spectators admiring them,” organizers said. “With the help of our sponsors, we raised over $17,826 dollars for the foundation. The foundation has been busily soliciting local businesses for monetary donations as well as raffles and door prizes.”

Registration for the show is $20 and will begin at 9 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m., with trophies being awarded at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 vehicles in each of 18 classes, as well as Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best of Show and Caleb’s Memorial Award.

There will be door prizes, split-the-pot, raffles and lunch available for purchase throughout the day. This event is free to spectators, and, in the event of rain, the show will be held June 4.

All proceeds from the show will go to families in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties who are affected by cancer. Since its formation in 2014, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation has donated $95,138 to families. By helping these families, they can better help their loved ones (often children) during their illness.

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed in memory of 15-year-old Caleb Hoggins from Chebanse. He survived a very rare form of leukemia in 2001 but again was diagnosed with cancer 11 years later.

“He went to Heaven on May 12, 2014. As a freshman at Central High School in Clifton, he dreamed of becoming a chef,” organizers said. “Caleb was known for his infectious laughter and his loving and caring personality. He loved building with Legos, listening to ’80s music and spending time with his family and friends. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.”

For more information about the car show, go to the Facebook pages <a href="https://www.facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow" target="_blank">facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/caleb%C3%83%C2%A2%C3%82%C2%80%C3%82%C2%99sprayerfoundation" target="_blank">facebook.com/caleb’sprayerfoundation</a>, or contact Jim Baron at jmb1257@sbcglobal.net or 815-937-4831.

For more information about Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, call Annette Hoggins at 815-697-3001.