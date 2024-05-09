This weekend at the movies: May 10, 2024

<strong>‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’</strong>

PG-13, 145 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

<strong>‘Not Another Church Movie’</strong>

R, 88 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Taylor Pherry is given a mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. What he doesn’t know is that the devil has plans of his own. Starring Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke.

<strong>‘The Fall Guy’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/comedy.</em> After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Tarot’</strong>

PG-13, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/comedy.</em> Friends unwittingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within a cursed deck of tarot cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate, racing against death to escape the future foretold in their readings. Starring Avantika Vandanapi and Laren Thompson.

<strong>‘Dragonkeeper’</strong>

PG, 100 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/fantasy.</em> A young orphan ventures across ancient China to save the last surviving dragons from extinction. Starring Naomi Yang and Bill Nighy.

<strong>‘Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)’</strong>

PG, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Family/sci-fi.</em> Obi-Wan Kenobi is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn; Anakin Skywalker, who will later father Luke Skywalker and become known as Darth Vader, is just a 9-year-old boy. When the Trade Federation cuts off all routes to the planet Naboo, Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan are assigned to settle the matter. Starring Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson.

<strong>‘Unsung Hero’</strong>

PG, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> David Smallbone, his pregnant wife and their seven children leave Australia to rebuild their lives in America. David and Helen realize the musical talent of their children, who become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history. Starring Daisy Betts and Joel Smallbone.

<strong>‘Challengers’</strong>

R, 131 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sport/romance.</em> Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Starring Zendaya and Mike Faist.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.