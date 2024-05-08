KVSO Women's Guild hosting Symphony of Style

Fashion is back on the runway May 16 at the Kankakee Country Club for the annual Symphony of Style Luncheon and Style Show hosted by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include fashions from Dress Well Boutique and the eKaye Collection, a fashion house focused on couture and edgy, timeless design — owned by local fashion designer Emily Sifrit.

The cost is $50 per guest and includes lunch. Proceeds benefit the KVSO through the efforts of the Women’s Guild.

The purpose of the Women’s Guild is to provide financial and organizational support for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association and to work with the KVSO in offering cultural and educational activities to the community.

Beginning in 1967 as an auxiliary to the symphony, the KVSO Women’s Guild was honored in the 2006-07 season as the Illinois Council of Orchestra’s Guild of the Year. The Guild consists of up to 30 members who are proposed and chosen for their expressed interest in and willingness to work diligently to further the purposes of the organization. A representative of the Women’s Guild attends the monthly meeting of the KVSOA as an active voting member.

To purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kuso.org/event/symphony-of-style" target="_blank">kvso.org/event/symphony-of-style/</a>. For questions, call Dee Pinski at 312-310-8005.

The Kankakee Country Club is at 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra has several upcoming events:

• The annual Rhubarb Festival at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee — At 1:45 p.m. on May 19, the KVSO Brass Quintet will perform.

• The KVSO will hold a summer concert at 4 p.m. June 2 in Kankakee’s Cobb Park (Riverview neighborhood).

• The annual Strawberry Jazz Festival at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais — At noon June 9, the KVSO Brass Quintet will perform.