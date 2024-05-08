Community Calendar: May 8-14

<strong>May 9</strong>

<strong>Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the Daily Journal will host the 2024 Progress Awards, where the 14 Progress winners will be honored for their work. There will be a luncheon, and the guest speaker is Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

<strong>» Tickets: 815-937-3321</strong>

<strong>Juneteenth Celebration planning</strong>

From 5:15-6:30 p.m. at Alkebulan History Center, 288 W. Station St., Kankakee, join to discuss and plan this year’s Juneteenth celebration with the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

<strong>May 10</strong>

<strong>ONU graduation event at Wright house</strong>

From 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Wright In Kankakee will offer one-hour tours of the house for students and families at Olivet Nazarene University given by Wright In Kankakee Executive Director Bob Bohlmann, who was the project architect of campus buildings at ONU. The cost is $20 per person. Tours are available at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a></strong>

<strong>Cams & Cues grand opening</strong>

Cams & Cues officially has opened at 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee. The new business will host its grand opening starting at 8 p.m. Management is celebrating the grand opening as a birthday party, which perfectly coincides with General Manager Chasity Kirk’s Friday birthday. Kirk said there will be birthday hats and karaoke. Also on tap is live music from Ethan Bell and Cowboy Co.

The space offers live music and karaoke, and plans are in the works for Wednesday night bingo and pool leagues. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Sunday; and on Mondays from 4-11 p.m., there is bar service and pizza available.

The restaurant and bar features a large, enclosed patio space. Menu items include sandwiches, wraps, pizza, soup and salad, appetizers (wings, nachos, mozzarella sticks, pretzels) and more.

<strong>May 11</strong>

<strong>”Skate Like It’s 1999”</strong>

Skate back in time as Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena hosts its annual Spring Ice Show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena opened its doors to this community in September 2005, with one of its offerings being the Learn to Skate/Figure Skating program for the advancement of athletes young and old.

The highlight of the skaters’ season is the annual Spring Ice Show, which offers each skater the opportunity to showcase skills learned during the year.

This year, skaters will be performing in a ‘90s-themed show called “Skate Like It’s 1999.”

The show features the upbeat sounds of the ‘90s, from boot-scootin’ country to the decade’s alternative rock and everything in between. Soloist, duets and groups will be performing during each show, including a 30-person, all-cast performance. Skaters from ages 3 through adults are set to perform in the show.

Tickets are available at the arena or by calling 815-939-1946. The cost is $10 per person for ages 3 and older. Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena is at 1601 River Road, Kankakee.

Fun Hub 1-year anniversary

Starting at 2 p.m. at Fun Hub Bar, 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park, there will be a one-year anniversary and customer appreciation event. There will be a free hog roast by Bull’s BBQ, live music (James Travis Band and Shirttail Kin), bags games and more.

Mother’s Day Basket Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. Mother’s Day Basket Bingo, a bi-annual fundraiser for Fight Club Survivor. The event will take place at 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park, and the cost is $20 per person. It’s a family-friendly event.

It’s a night to honor both survivors of breast cancer as well as mothers. There will be raffles and vendors, and the first 100 entries will get a free gift.

Cruis’n the Square

From 6-8 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot at South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street will be the first cruise night event of the season. There will be live music by Chris James.

May 15

May TRIAD meeting

The monthly meeting of TRIAD of Kankakee County is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee.

The meetings happen on the third Wednesday of the month and include a presentation geared toward Kankakee County seniors.

This month’s speaker is Roger Hartline, outpatient clinical team leader for Riverside Healthcare, who will be talking about mental health as part of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

The goal of TRIAD is to implement crime prevention, education and volunteer programs for senior citizens. Meetings are free to attend are open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers.

Snacks and beverages are provided, and there are opportunities to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>, or call 815-936-5854.

The meetings are hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and are a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.