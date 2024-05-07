'Kiss the Future' recalls the siege of Sarajevo

Paramount+ streams the 2024 documentary “Kiss the Future.” The film recalls the destruction of Sarajevo in the early 1990s, when Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic turned the army on the cosmopolitan city that had hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics.

An intense nationalist who practiced ethnic cleansing on the other minorities in the region formerly known as Yugoslavia, Milosevic could not abide the diversity and tolerance Sarajevo represented.

“Kiss” chronicles the resilience of the city’s population and the young artists who continued to create and perform in the face of madness. It also highlights the role U2 played in making awareness of Sarajevo’s resistance part of their 1993 Zoo TV European tour. Look for interviews both archival and contemporary with CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, President Bill Clinton and U2’s Bono and the Edge.

While clearly about atrocities from a generation ago, “Kiss” resonates in our time, when Russia’s Vladimir Putin has brutalized Ukraine, and that nation has demonstrated a bravery and tenacity that has inspired the world. It also warns against the voices in this country and the world over who echo Milosevic’s hatred for the “others” who do not fit into their nationalist vision.

• Now streaming on Viaplay, the platform dedicated to films and series from Scandinavia, the thriller “Gold Run” recalls a real-life heist during World War II, when resistance fighters stole 50 tons of Norwegian bullion from under the noses of the Nazis and used an improvised ragtag trucking convoy to get it to Allied ships. The most-streamed movie in Viaplay’s history, making its U.S. debut today.

• Sometimes a title can pretty much sum things up. Streaming now on Netflix, the docuseries “Super Rich in Korea” follows billionaires, heirs and shopaholics from the world over who have settled in Seoul and other cities in the divided nation. Look for the inheritors of an Italian fashion line as well as the spawn of Pakistani nobles who have dubbed themselves “The Kardashians of the Arab World,” with more than 50 million social media followers.

• Also streaming on Netflix, “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” scours the city during six episodes, chatting up fellow comedians who have made the movie capital their home. Netflix also streams three comedy specials starring Mulaney.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A blocked writer and a badly reviewed chef lick their wounds in France in the 2016 romance “Summer Villa” (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Federal agents on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A body emerges from a 13-year-old cold case on “Will Trent” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neal (“Modern Family”) explore their family trees on “Finding your Roots with Henry Louis Gates” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• A camping trip looms large as “Doubling Down With the Derricos” (7 p.m., TLC, TV-PG) enters its fifth season.

• Intrigue knows no borders on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Mob violence threatens a local hospital on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “The Express Way With Dule Hill” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) visits arts institutions in Texas.

• “Outdaughtered” (8 p.m., TLC) enters its 10th season.

• A glance at the agency to-do list on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Parents can’t agree on a vital procedure for their son on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A doomed British airman (David Niven) jumps out of his burning plane without a parachute only to land in a cosmic mystery set off by a glitch in celestial accounting in the 1946 fantasy “A Matter of Life and Death” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, this lush, romantic, mind-bending Technicolor masterpiece also makes a compelling case for a continued Anglo-American alliance. As a propaganda movie that transcends its message, it ranks right up there with “Casablanca.” Released in the United States as “Stairway to Heaven,” it also features Roger Livesey, Raymond Massey, Kim Hunter and Marius Goring.

SERIES NOTES

“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Ramona and Thony realize their relationship has changed on “The Cleaning Lady” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A boy claims that aliens abducted his father “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Josh Charles and Fontaines D.C. on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Joel Edgerton, Lily Gladstone, Cole Escola and Jay Weinberg visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).