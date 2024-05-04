REEL TALK: 'Fall Guy' is an escape movie that's down-right fun

If ever a love letter was written in movie form to all the stunt professionals, both men and women, “The Fall Guy” is it. While it’s been an obvious oversight for decades that the Academy has omitted Best Stunt Person as a category, perhaps this movie will right that wrong.

Starring Ryan Gosling as stunt double Colt Seavers for the superficial action movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), his life changes when a stunt goes wrong. Disappearing from not only the Hollywood world but also his love life focused upon cinematographer Jody (Emily Blunt), Colt resurfaces at the beckoning of Gail (Hannah Waddingham), who entices him with his one true love who now sits in the director’s seat of an epic space love story being filmed in Australia.

However, Ryder, the star, has gone missing, and Colt finds himself in a real-life action-adventure, fighting for his life and his love.

The premise of the story itself isn’t anything new: boy and girl fall in love; they become separated only to find themselves attempting to find one another again because, well, it’s true love. Where “The Fall Guy” becomes clever is through its humor and comedic parallel lines of a fictional story representing fictional real-life events.

We’ve got Jody’s movie that mimics her own love but is set in the future with an alien and a space cowboy, aka Jody and Colt. As he steps onto the set, their banter and public display of what happened in their past charms us into rooting for this couple to find one another again.

“The Fall Guy” also captures the importance of all those people we never see: the stunt people. There are more stunts in this movie than all the “Mission Impossible” films put together.

It’s the focus of the film, and I loved every single stunt, hoping for more in the next scene, and I got it. With the stunts, the movie also shouts out to the cinematographers and how their skill in capturing a scene changes and catapults the story into those epic and jaw-dropping moments.

Within all of this, we have a romantic story, thankfully portrayed by two actors who have natural chemistry and also know how to have fun in a movie.

Blunt embodies the female director who wants nothing more than to prove she’s been rightly given a shot at creating an epic movie filled with explosions and crashes. She’s fierce yet vulnerable as she attempts to lead her cast and crew. And we always see a twinkle in her eye, loving her own action and fight scenes.

Of course, Gosling can saunter onto any set and charm everyone involved, including the viewers, and he confidently does so as Colt Seavers. He, too, is having a blast with this role, hitting every mark and adding his own comedic style to his lines to make us chuckle.

With a story such as “The Fall Guy,” there are plenty of villains to go around, even a few we don’t anticipate. This sets up both large- and small-scale stunts such as a boat jumping through fire, car flips and crashes and even some well-choreographed hand-to-hand combat scenes.

This list of stunts seems endless but never, never boring. The levity of the story and the situations that fit, no matter how reckless or violent, keep us engaged until the very end.

And speaking of the very end, stick around for the credits, as you won’t want to miss a special prologue segment — there’s a sticky note foreshadowing, if you can catch it. “The Fall Guy” is the perfect escape movie, as it’s just down-right good fun.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“The Fall Guy” now is playing in theaters.