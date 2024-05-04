New on the bookshelf: May 4, 2024

<strong>With debt under control, this gay, Black writer shares essays</strong>

The more personal Michael Arceneaux gets in his collection, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans,” the better it gets.

I’m not convinced the essayist has anything fresh to say about climate change, Donald Trump or being kind to restaurant servers, all of which he weighs in on, but his essay on “How It Feel Outside,” which is about his relationship with his folks, is a stunner.

Beginning with Arceneaux musing about how surprisingly loaded “How are you?” is when he asks it of his dad, “How It Feel” deals with being gay and Black and wondering how his parents will react to meeting a theoretical partner, but also covers territory most adult children can probably relate to at some point in their relationship with their folks.

Arceneaux describes his anger with his mom and dad. They love him for who he is but seem to have put up a few walls. He also admits his shortcomings as a son, acknowledging that, even if there are things they don’t feel comfortable talking about, he and his folks have found their way to a bond that works.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Until August’ final novel from an all-time great</strong>

The Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez was an unabashed fan of English versions of his novels, suggesting Gregory Rabassa’s translation of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” surpassed the original. Anne McLean’s marvelous rendering of García Márquez’s posthumous “Until August” continues the tradition, immersing us in the dreamy richness of the author’s fictional worlds, amid characters pummeled by the demands of marriage, family and the dead — who linger in a kind of limbo. It weighs in at a mere hundred pages (plus an afterword), but it’s far more than a coda to a magnificent career.

Each Aug. 12, Ana Magdalena Bach makes a pilgrimage to a cemetery on an island off Colombia’s shore. Her purpose is twofold: cleaning her mother’s grave and reveling in a brief escape from her husband, a domineering professional musician, and their grown children, a colorless son and a punk daughter inexplicably determined to enter a convent. Bach is in her late forties, a teacher who always carries a book, her beauty still glittering in her golden eyes.

Her annual ritual repeats itself: She arrives on the island, scrubs dirt and foliage from the headstone while speaking aloud her deepest transgressions as if confessing to a priest.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Kalia Yang one of America’s sharpest nonfiction writers</strong>

Kao Kalia Yang has been called the foremost chronicler of Hmong life in the United States, and though this isn’t wrong, it’s the kind of tempered acclaim with which immigrant authors are especially familiar. Let’s retire the qualified praise. Her immensely powerful new book confirms Yang as one of America’s sharpest nonfiction writers.

“Where Rivers Part: A Story of My Mother” is about Tswb (pronounced “Chew”) Muas. Yang fans know her by another name. She was “Chue” in Yang’s “The Latehomecomer,” and excellent follow-up, “The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father,” which Esquire named one of the 50 best biographies ever published.

Tswb gave birth to Yang in a Thai refugee camp, where her family lived for eight years before moving to Minnesota in 1987. Because her life has been a study in resilience, this book could’ve been too reverent for its own good. But, sticking to the approach that worked so well in “Poet,” Yang foregoes third-person narration in favor of her mother’s first-person voice. This gives the book immediacy, authenticity and humor (Yang also has an autobiographical picture book, “The Rock in My Throat,” out this month).

— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune