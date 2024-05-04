Library Life: Week of May 5, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• De-Stress in the Garden: From 1-3 p.m., ages 18 and older can pet a therapy dog, make essential oil pouches and participate in mindfulness nature journaling.

• Books with Baby: At 10 a.m., babies and their caregivers can enjoy board books, rhymes and more.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Awesome Artists: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join for all things art.

• Grow Together: On Wednesday, the University of Illinois Extension Office will connect agriculture enthusiasts with helpful resources. At 5:30 p.m. will be the English presentation, and at 6:30 p.m. will be Spanish.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Save the Date: Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition will meet at 9:30 a.m. May 16 at the library to discuss early literacy.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Costs of Homeownership: Join at 10 a.m. May 11 for a live webinar.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Dungeons & Dragons: Join the library May 11 for games of D&D.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Adult YA Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, join to discuss “Love in the Time of Global Warming” by Francesca Lia Block.

• Senior Safety Mornings: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages 60-plus can join for coffee and doughnuts and a safety discussion with Braidwood Fire Chief Chris June and public educator Melissa Micklos about homes and fall prevention.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Wild Side” by Fern Michaels.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo, Books and BP: At 10 a.m. Friday, join for games of bingo with a chance to win books. Also on tap are blood pressure checks from an Ascension Saint Mary RN.

• Kankakee Kultivators: The group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday and will discuss the horticulture program at Kankakee Community College.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. May 14, the club will meet to discuss “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Seniors can meet at 9:30 a.m. for a Celebration of Spring presentation and enjoy conversation, light refreshments and activities.

• Crafter Day: Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 11, stop in to learn about junk journaling.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Finding Her Amish Home” by Pamela Desmond Wright; “Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci; “Feline Fatale: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery” by Rita Mae Brown.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544