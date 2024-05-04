Introduction to Government Contracting & Certification webinar at KCC

From 9-11 a.m. May 21, Ileen Kelly, PhD, will present Introduction to Government Contracting & Certification in room D123 at Kankakee Community College.

Discover the basics of government contracting, including navigating the free bid lead/matching system, registering as a vendor, interpreting certifications to help you succeed and pursuing subcontracting opportunities. This is a live webinar you can attend from anywhere, or join the group watching at KCC.

It’s a free presentation, but registration is required by calling 815-802-8206 or going to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/comejoinus" target="_blank">kcc.edu/comejoinus</a>.

This is a live event. People watching on their own will receive an email with a link to the session within 24 hours of the webinar.

Presenter Kelly is director and program manager for Illinois APEX Accelerator, IESBGA Certified Business Development Advisor, Certified Procurement Professional and Certified Veterans Verification-Certification Assistance Advisor.

The presentation is held in conjunction with Illinois APEX Accelerator, the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, H.S.C. Inc., Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and KCC’s Continuing Education & Business Partnerships.