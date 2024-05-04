A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Vegas vacation

Last week after 12 hours of traveling, I found myself on a sunny patio with two of my very best friends and all was right with the world.

I traveled out to Las Vegas for the wedding of my friend, Rachel, and her now-husband, Sam. It was my fourth time venturing out to Vegas and the first time for a wedding.

Weddings always make me emotional. I blame the music but it’s simply the fact that I love love.

This wedding was no exception. Seeing Sam (who had a cold, by the way) light up when he saw his bride walking down the aisle created a waterfall of happiness from my eyes.

The music actually made me laugh, but that’s a story for another time.

Aside from being emotional about the love, I felt even more emotional seeing Rachel get married. It’s an interesting thing to see someone you’ve known for 20 years (and that you knew as kids) all dressed up in a wedding gown and saying “I do.” It makes you think of your own journey and the journey that you’ve shared as friends.

Being there alongside our other best friend, Maddie, made it all the more special because our story is one about three friends. Whether it was being early-twentysomethings wandering around Europe or 10-year-olds playing pranks on each other at sleepovers, the same energy has always existed between us.

(For the record, I was never the one pulling pranks. Not because I don’t believe in it, but because I was always the one to fall asleep first. If you’ve never woken up with your neck covered in whipped cream that’s been sprinkled with Cheetos, consider yourself lucky.)

I could not feel luckier that we’ve been each other’s support system through it all: careers, deaths, marriage, children, cross-country moves, you name it.

In short, Sam wound up with three wives.

It was a gorgeous wedding in the garden of Caesar’s Palace and could not have been a more beautiful afternoon.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t recommend a few other must-visits in Vegas: the Beatles “LOVE” Cirque du Soleil show is mind-blowingly incredible. (It’s also closing, so get there soon.) Wicked Spoon in the Cosmo does an outstanding brunch buffet.

And, if you’re on a video gambling machine and put $20 in, a light goes on letting the wait staff know they can give you a free drink. Get your drink, play slow, and cash out at $19.75. Good luck!