5 photos from Take Back the Night

On April 18, Zonta Club of Kankakee and Clove Alliance hosted the annual Take Back the Night rally to take a stand against sexual violence with advocates, survivors and supporters from across the county.

Dozens gathered on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse to march with signs of awareness.

“Funding for services has not been increased for many years,” said Janice Krizik, of Zonta. “Clove Alliance has lobbied to increase funding for much needed services, which they provide for their survivors.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/zontakankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/zontakankakee</a>.