Kankakee Child Welfare Action Team presents first volunteer award

The first-ever Kankakee Child Welfare Action Team (KCWAT) Outstanding Volunteer Award was presented to Peggy Rogers, Kankakee County CASA volunteer. The award was presented by the juvenile court judge, Kankakee County Associate Judge J. Imani Drew, on April 25, at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Rogers was sworn in as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) on Nov. 14, 2013. She has and continues to volunteer with CASA of Kankakee County (a division of Child Network). In her role as a CASA, Rogers advocates for the best interest of her CASA child(ren) and ensures the court has the information needed to make well-informed decisions for the children/youth in foster care.

