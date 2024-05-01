Pet of the Week: May 1, 2024

Name: Milo

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Ailyn Pineda, Gissel Pineda and Melissa Caballero, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Me: I enjoy chasing squirrels, people watching in my backyard and playing with my many toys! I’m able to afford my many, many toys thanks to my full-time job as kitchen-cleaning supervisor, where I make sure everything is spotless and not a single crumb (or whole plates of food) can be visible!

Favorite Treat: Pig ears.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Las amo mucho! Porfis dejenme dormir en sus camas hoy!