Community Calendar: May 1-7

<strong>May 3</strong>

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble spring concert</strong>

River Valley Wind Ensemble will perform a free music concert at 7 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium at 700 W. North St., Bradley. Admission is free, and the concert can be enjoyed by family and friends of all ages.

The concert theme is Something Old, Something New. The program was selected for the Victorian rhyme depicting what a bride should wear on her wedding day. The music will include: Something Old: “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms; Something New: “A Midwestern Suite” by Tom Davoren; Something Borrowed: “March for Two Left Feet” by Leroy Anderson; Something Blue: “Blue Shades” by Frank Ticheli with Amanda Gee, conductor; A Silver Sixpence in Her Shoe: “Wedding Dance” by Jacques Press.

<strong>May 3-4</strong>

<strong>Manteno vets’ Semiannual Craft Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno Semiannual Craft Show will be held at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno in the Veterans Hall. There will be craft and decor items available for all seasons, including patriotic items, beach items, holiday items, garden/yard decor, wreaths and more. All items are made by the home’s veterans with assistance from volunteers. All proceeds from the sale benefit the residents by funding activities, outings, events and more. Only cash or check will be accepted. Use the volunteer entrance on the north end.

<strong>May 4</strong>

<strong>Mattea’s Joy SuperHero 5K</strong>

At 9 a.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, Mattea’s Joy — the local nonprofit assisting families with hospitalized children — will host the annual SuperHero 5K run and 2-mile walk. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m.

Nominate an Honored Kid to be featured on a course sign at <a href="https://forms.gle/vrWUhrJMDjmTVsqB9" target="_blank">forms.gle/vrWUhrJMDjmTVsqB9</a>. The race will be chip timed.

Day-of race registration costs $35. Awards will be presented for the Top 3 times in each age category: younger than 19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; older than 60. There also will be awards for the following costumes: best individual; best group/family costume; and best kid costume.

<strong>» Sign up: <a href="https://bit.ly/4bubWmw" target="_blank">bit.ly/4bubWmw</a></strong>

<strong>Community Clean-Up Day</strong>

Starting at 9:45 a.m., check in at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno, to help clean up parks and destinations, enjoy a picnic lunch and assist in a planting project at Legacy Park.

<strong>» Volunteer sign-up: <a href="https://forms.gle/gCiLSYmFQmxJ5P5t5" target="_blank">forms.gle/gCiLSYmFQmxJ5P5t5</a></strong>

<strong>May the 4th Be With You 5K</strong>

Blast off into a galaxy far, far away with the Kankakee Valley Park District’s May the 4th Be With You 5K.

At 10 a.m. at the River Road Sports Complex, 1895 River Road, fans of both “Star Wars” and running can join together for a 5K run/walk for all ages. Don “Star Wars” gear for a chance to win the costume contest. The ultimate male and female outfits will win free entry to the Fall Color Run at the Fall Festival on Oct. 5.

The 501st Midwest Garrison will be on site with Storm Troopers for an extra galactic experience. Registration costs $30 and includes a T-shirt (while supplies last) and finisher’s ribbon. To register, go to kvpd.com. Registration closes the day of the event.

Bluey Bash

At 10 a.m. join for snacks, games and a raffle prize as Central Citizens Library District, 1134 E. 3100 North Road, Clifton, hosts a Bluey Bash. This is for ages 10 and younger (accompanied by an adult). The event is free, but registration is required by May 1.

May 5

Spring Showcase: A Garden & Arts Festival

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Manteno will be an all-day community celebration of spring and the arts. This event was created with the intent for the community to come together and immerse themselves in the arts and beauty of spring while shopping and supporting local artists and businesses.

The Spring Showcase will span from Copeland’s Bar & Grill at 51 N. Main St., to the alleyways between First Street, to The Square on Second Street. The Spring Showcase will feature A Garden Expo inside of Copeland’s Bar & Grill in partnership with Whitmore Ace Hardware of Manteno from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guests also will be able to attend a Home Improvement Show featuring an array of home and lawn services in collaboration with the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

Starting in the alley behind Copeland’s Bar & Grill, guests will have the opportunity to shop local artists, crafters and makers in Artist Alley: A Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paint Party fundraiser for Tuff Dawgs

From 1-3:30 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a paint party (with two options of what to paint) to benefit Tuff Dawgs Rescue. Size options are 8-by-10 for $30 or 9-by-12 for $35. Tickets include supplies and a drink. For more information, call 815-210-3474, or go to River Rock Pub & Beer Garden on Facebook.

Cinco de Mayo at The Looney Bin

At 9 p.m. at The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, enjoy special music from Hyper DJ vs. DJ Jordan. Mac’s BBQ will be on site selling jerk chicken and steak tacos.

May 6

New Horizons Band concert

The New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley will host a concert at 7 p.m. at the Larsen Fine Arts Center, Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the door or in advance from any band member or Bradley Lions Club member. There will be a variety of musicals and vocals.

May 7

Peotone Market in the Park

At 4 p.m. at Community Park, 8 Blue Devil Drive, Peotone, there will be a market featuring makers, growers and vendors. Events often feature live music.

Lake Sunset Paint Night

From 6-8 p.m. at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, there will be a paint night event to paint a lake sunset canvas. The cost is $20, and all supplies are included.

» Register: 815-735-1335; <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a>

May 14 (RSVP deadline May 6)

Zonta After Hours: Woman of Achievement

Gayle Magnuson is a woman of achievement — at least she will be officially May 14, when the Zonta Club of Kankakee honors her as the 2024 Woman of Achievement during Zonta After Hours.

Set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the event will honor Magnuson, the owner and founder of Gayle’s Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit that is licensed by the Department of Agriculture, that helps animals (mainly cats) find their forever homes.

The deadline to purchase tickets is May 6, and the cost is $50 per person (which includes hors d’oeuvres). There will be a cash bar available.

» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3vYQB50" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vYQB50</a>