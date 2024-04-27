Zonta Club of Kankakee to honor Magnuson of Gayle's Rescue

Gayle Magnuson is a woman of achievement — at least she will be officially on May 14, when the Zonta Club of Kankakee recognizes her as the 2024 Woman of Achievement during Zonta After Hours.

Set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the event will honor Magnuson, the owner and founder of Gayle’s Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit that is licensed by the Department of Agriculture, that helps animals (mainly cats) find their forever homes.

The deadline to purchase tickets is May 6, and the cost is $50 per person (which includes hors d’oeuvres). There will be a cash bar available. Tickets are available at <a href="https://bit.ly/3vYQB50" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vYQB50</a>.

Magnuson was a member of Lifestyles of Kankakee County’s 2023 Women in Business and said she does all of her own intakes and applications, noting, “If you’re applying to Gayle’s Rescue, you’re applying to Gayle.”

But, Magnuson will be the first to tell you it’s not about her.

“Every animal is important to all rescuers,” she said. “The real motivation is stopping the suffering.”