Success by 6 to host Trauma & Resilience Summit

Success By 6, a partnership initiative of the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, announced the Trauma & Resilience Summit set for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 21 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

This free, full-day conference aims to shed light on the impact trauma has on the community while offering practical tools for healing and resilience.

Keynote speaker Kate Reed, MPH, BSW, a Trauma-Informed Consultant, will kick off the Summit with a presentation on the Impact of Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences, followed by a series of evidence-based breakout sessions, facilitated by local experts. Topics include Infant Massage, Mental Health First Aid, Parent Cafés, Parent Education & Positive Discipline and Theraplay.

Lunch will precede a panel conversation, featuring Jim Rowe (Kankakee County States’ Attorney), Krisi Shu (YMCA Childcare), Sarah Winkel (Project SUN) and Dr. Stonewall McCuiston (Riverside Healthcare).

This will be followed by breakout groups focused on healing responses to trauma. Topics include art therapy, peer support groups, reflective practices, simple meal planning and prep and trauma-informed yoga and meditation.

Lunch will be provided free of charge to all registered attendees. This event is made possible thanks to a grant received from Birth to Five Illinois.

Registration for the Trauma & Resilience Summit is open now. For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/trauma-summit" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/trauma-summit</a>. Questions can be directed to <a href="mailto:sb6@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">sb6@myunitedway.org</a>.