State's attorney's office seeking vendors for senior fair

The 5th annual Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Senior Safety Fair is set for June 13, and vendors are sought for the event that is expected to draw more than 300 seniors and caretakers.

Running from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., vendors would set up at 8:30 a.m. Vendors must register by May 31, and space is limited. There is no cost for a table, which is for information and promotion only — no sales will take place at tables.

The event will take place at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. For more details and to register, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.