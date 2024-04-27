REEL TALK: True story of 'Unsung Hero' brings positivity to screen

Are you looking for a family film that reinforces positive messages and is based on a true story? Look no further than “Unsung Hero,” now playing in theaters. The story takes us back in time to meet a young family led by David Smallbone (Joel Smallbone) whose life as a music promoter is beginning to peak.

Getting a bit big for his britches, David soon finds himself in a dire professional situation, which bankrupts him and blackballs his name and his career. Finding no other solution, he uproots his pregnant wife and six children of various ages and moves to Nashville with the promise of a new start.

The rug is pulled out from under him, and the once-rising star now is dependent on the kindness of others and his ability to find faith and rely on the love of his family to keep his head above water. What he finds in his own family will be his saving grace or his detriment.

David relishes his success but loses sight of what or who got him to this point in his life. He’s not the most likable character with his initial smugness — which quickly turns into pride with difficulty in humility — but his wife, Helen (Daisy Betts), is the rock upon which he leans. She’s steadfast in her love and her devotion, far beyond what most of us could or would endure.

Living in a barren home devoid of simple luxuries such as a washer and dryer, she makes do. She’s a role model for her children who all do their part in making ends meet as David tries his best to get his career back on its feet.

When a neighbor points out his own daughter, Rebecca (Kirrilee Berger), as the next possible singing star, David, in his own fatherly way, attempts to protect her from the harsh realities of life. This, of course, creates even more stress within the family dynamic as Mom reels things in and the kids make sense of it all.

There is a sense of predictability in the film, as with this genre that is to be expected, but the characters are not one-dimensional, and they are by no means perfect.

It’s Smallbone’s portrayal of his father, David, that connects us with the story and his family. Digging deeply into the importance community can play in lifting one another brings the story to another emotional level that will bring tears to your eyes more than once during the film.

Many times, we see these films hammer you over your head as you are reminded about the power of prayer or if you just believe hard enough, everything will be OK. While this does happen, there’s also plenty of hopelessness and truly hitting rock bottom, so it never feels contrived or overpowering.

I give Smallbone a lot of credit for seeing his family without those rose-colored glasses and still capturing the beauty of his mother’s vision, resiliency and love. These are the three key elements that helped this family not only survive but thrive.

Betts is given the difficult role of creating a mother and wife in turmoil who must hold the family emotionally together. She easily could have become a caricature of a person, but instead, she finds nuance to give us a more believable woman even if most of us never could live up to what she did.

And Berger’s angelic yet powerful voice catapults the story forward as we watch her character grow to understand not only life but herself, in spite of and because of her father. I couldn’t wait to hear her melodic voice wash over the film to deliver another song.

The final scene, seen from a mother’s perspective, will bring you to your knees … words we all only ever can hope to hear from our children. Stick around for the credits to see the real Smallbone family and be inspired to help and love one another.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“Unsung Hero” is now playing in theaters.